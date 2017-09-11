John Mayer And Nicki Minaj Spent The Weekend Flirting With Each Other On Twitter

(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Beyond his insane guitar skills, John Mayer is pretty well known for his high profile relationships.  Mayer has been linked to Katy Perry, Jennifer Aniston, and Taylor Swift just to name a few.

But are we about to see another relationship blossom before our eyes?

Last Friday, Mayer tweeted out his affection for Nicki Minaj, saying he spends “an inordinate amount of time per day” wondering if Minaj likes him or not.

Well, she responded., and she didn’t seem to appalled, either.

Mayer, however, did not respond as cavalier as Minaj; you might say he was a bit more flustered.

Of course, was Minaj playing along the whole time, though?

We guess only time will tell!

Via Entertainment Weekly

