Kelis Shares The Recipe Of Her Milkshake That Brought The Boys To The Yard For National Milkshake Day

14 years ago, Kelis released upon the world a song that still has us wondering to this day.

What exactly was in Kelis’ milkshake that brought the boys to her yard?

Kelis is finally revealing her recipe in honor of National Chocolate Milkshake Day, which we will all celebrate September 12th!  Her recipe includes the following:

Step 1: Add 4 scoops of chocolate ice cream

Step 2: Add 8 ounces of ginger beer

Step 3: Add 3 ounces of Baileys Irish ice cream

Step 4: Add 5 pieces of candied ginger

Step 5: 1/2 teaspoon of cayenne pepper

Step 6: Blend!

Let us know how many boys this brings to your yard!

Via E!

