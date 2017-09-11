Kristen Bell Performs “Frozen” Songs For Irma Evacuees At Orlando Hurricane Shelter

Evacuees of Hurricane Irma were treated to a little surprise as they bunkered down in a makeshift shelter at Meadow Woods Middle School.

According to Bell, she “didn’t have the option to leave Orlando,” so she did her best to brighten the mood, and provide a few moments of joy for the all the folks seeking refuge from Irma’s wrath. Bell wrote in an Instagram post, “When #HurrcaneIrma is at your heels, there’s only one thing to do: get to a shelter, grab a mic and SING!”

When youre #singinginahurricane, your volunteer back up dancers can & will steal the show. Richard and Rebecca everyone! #hurricaneirma A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Sep 10, 2017 at 8:12am PDT

And husband Dax Shepard may need to keep a close eye on Bell, as she posted some pictures with some of the evacuees, including one with an older gentleman she referred to as her “side piece here in Orlando.”

Dear @daxshepard, this is john. He's my side piece here in Orlando. I hope you understand. I'm powerless over a man who serenades me. Xo Kristen A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Sep 10, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

Via Billboard