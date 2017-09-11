Kylie Jenner Admits a Boy Made Her Want Bigger Lips: ‘I Just Didn’t Feel Desirable’

Despite having a multi-million dollar cosmetics empire, nearly 100 million Instagram followers, and being part of one of America’s most famous families, Kylie Jenner still fell victim to the opinion of a boy she liked as a teenager.

On Sunday’s episode of Life of Kylie, the reality star revealed that her signature plump lips — which she admitted to having injected after spending years overlining her mouth— came as the result of a boy assuming she’d be a bad kisser because of her naturally thin lips. While Jenner now feels comfortable with the size of her lips, the 20-year-old admits she still struggles to earn the approval of mom Kris Jenner.

-source via yahoo.com

