People Doing Dumb Things During Hurricane Irma

Irma might be the most videoed event in history.

Some of what’s come out of Florida has been terrifying, some of it fascinating – and plenty, too dumb for words. Like this guy, who gets taken out by one of Irma’s waves while trying to snap a pic at the Southernmost Point.

 

The video above has lead us to a new term…the Hurricidiots. In case you need more proof of the idiocracy.

And one more just for fun. This guy is literally kite surfing in the middle of a hurricane!

And there you have it. The hurricidiots.

