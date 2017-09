Last week, we saw a YouTube remix clips of Donald Trump singing Taylor Swift’s fantastic “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Jumping on the bandwagon, another YouTuber painstakingly combed through every season of Game of Thrones to do the exact same thing! You see all your favorite Lannisters, Starks, and Targaryens spliced and diced together to recreate Swift’s vocals.

A user on the video site commented saying, “Way better than the original.”

Do you think so?

Via NDTV