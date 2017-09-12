Britney Spears Drops A Ton Of Money On Massages And Groceries

Britney Spears spent millions in 2016, but dropped most of it in the same stores where you probably shop — of course, you probably didn’t make over $15 million last year.

TMZ obtained new docs filed in Britney’s conservatorship, which show she dropped $10,956,873.91 last year. Sounds like a lot, ’cause it is, but the good news is she earned nearly $16 mil.

According to the docs, her biggest expenses include $122,613 for massages, grooming and nails … $69,668 on wardrobe and $24,392 for hair and makeup. As much as she’s been toning her bod … the massages make sense.

Her pooches are still very well cared for — $29,852 for the year, which is slightly down from the previous year.

As for shopping sprees … she rarely spent more than a few hundred dollars at a time in Pottery Barn, Albertsons, Ralphs, Vons (lots o’ groceries), Target and yes … she had enough time to hit up Bed Bath & Beyond too.

Her total property and assets at year’s end were $55,745,288 — up about $5 million from 2015 — and that number doesn’t even include untold millions more in various trusts.

-source via TMZ.com