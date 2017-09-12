Britney Spears Drops A Ton Of Money On Massages And Groceries

Filed Under: 2017, AMP 103.7, Britney Spears, celeb gossip, Expenses, Groceries, massages
Photographer: Scott Gries/Getty Images

Britney Spears spent millions in 2016, but dropped most of it in the same stores where you probably shop — of course, you probably didn’t make over $15 million last year.

TMZ obtained new docs filed in Britney’s conservatorship, which show she dropped $10,956,873.91 last year. Sounds like a lot, ’cause it is, but the good news is she earned nearly $16 mil.

According to the docs, her biggest expenses include $122,613 for massages, grooming and nails … $69,668 on wardrobe and $24,392 for hair and makeup. As much as she’s been toning her bod … the massages make sense.

Her pooches are still very well cared for — $29,852 for the year, which is slightly down from the previous year.

As for shopping sprees … she rarely spent more than a few hundred dollars at a time in Pottery Barn, Albertsons, Ralphs, Vons (lots o’ groceries), Target and yes … she had enough time to hit up Bed Bath & Beyond too.

Her total property and assets at year’s end were $55,745,288 — up about $5 million from 2015 — and that number doesn’t even include untold millions more in various trusts.

-source via TMZ.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live