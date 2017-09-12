Bruno Mars Gets Own Primetime TV Special; To Air In November On CBS

Bruno Mars will soon be heading to your television screens!
The Grammy award-winning singer taped a brand new special last Saturday, that will air over primetime television this coming November. News started to spread after Mars and his band, The Hooligans,were spotted filming atop the Apollo Theatre’s famous marquee, an act which obviously was not easy to conceal from the public.
Along with the performance, the special, titled Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo, will follow Mars as he travels through Harlem, “visiting, singing and entertaining locals in exciting, intimate, must-see moments.”
The special will continue to film more segments in the upcoming weeks, and it is scheduled to air November 19th on CBS.
Via Rolling Stone