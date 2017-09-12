Dua Lipa Announces U.S. Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling
Budding pop star Dua Lipa has unveiled a slew of U.S. tour dates, including a handful opening for Bruno Mars.
Lipa will also hit a pair of music festivals: Midtown Music in Atlanta, GA, and Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas.
The dates come as Lipa’s single, “New Rules,” enters the Top 40 radio chart, currently sitting at No. 32. It’s already rocketed to No. 1 on the UK charts.
Check out Dua’s full tour itinerary below.
09/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center*
09/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown Festival
09/17 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum*
09/19 – Louisville, KY@ KFC Yum! Center*
09/20 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center*
09/22 – New York, NY@ Madison Square Garden*
09/23 – New York, NY@ Madison Square Garden*
09/24 – Las Vegas, NV@ Life Is Beautiful Festival
09/26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center*
09/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center*
09/29 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center*
09/30 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center*
11/20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/22 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
11/23 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis
11/24 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
11/26 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
11/28 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
11/30 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
02/02 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Music Hall
02/03 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
02/05 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
02/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
02/08 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
02/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
02/10 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
02/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
02/15 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
02/16 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theatre
02/17 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox
*Dua Lipa supporting Bruno Mars
