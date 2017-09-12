Less Than A Month After Moving To College, Texas A&M Student Loses Childhood Bedroom To Her Dog

(Photo by Franck Prevel/Getty Images)

Less than a year ago, Maddie received a puppy for Christmas that was meant to be her dog.

Her mother, Rosie, harped on the responsibility of owning a dog, and even placed Nina’s crate in Maddie’s room.  It wasn’t long, however, until Rosie fell madly in love with Nina.  Maddie told Buzzfeed, “Ever since we got her, my mom has been completely in love.  Nina is literally her third child.”

Last month, Maddie began her college career at Texas A&M, and as a joke, Rosie told her she was going to convert her bedroom into a room for Nina.

Turn out, it wasn’t really a joke!

Of course, the internet decided in the dog’s favor, and probably rightly so!

Maddie has happily accepted the fact that her old room is now the dog’s room, and that her mother might love Nina more than her!  “She loves that dog, so if that’s what she wants to do.”

Via Buzzfeed

