McDonalds Is Denying All Allegations Of Fry-Shorting After Rogue Employee Takes To Reddit

According to a Reddit thread called ‘What did your job ask you to hide from customers’, a number of people purporting to work for the burger giants say that they have a way a sly way of making sure you don’t get your rightful amount of chips.

‘I worked at McDonald’s and they taught me how to pinch the fry carton just right while putting the fries into them so that it looked full, but actually wasn’t,’ says one whistleblower.

But they’re not the only ones who claim that pinching the carton is a tried, tested and encouraged method at McDonald’s.

‘I f***ing hated that practice and basically refused to do it,’ writes another employee. ‘Never got fired, but managed to have a few customers ask me when my shifts were the next week so they could have me filling their fries.’

But, obviously, McDonald’s refutes the claims. A spokesperson for the chain says: ‘We believe these claims to be fictional, there are no “secret tricks” and we have strict operational procedures in place to ensure that fry portions are not under-filled’.

-source via barstoolsports.com