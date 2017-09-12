McDonalds Is Denying All Allegations Of Fry-Shorting After Rogue Employee Takes To Reddit

According to a Reddit thread called ‘What did your job ask you to hide from customers’, a number of people purporting to work for the burger giants say that they have a way a sly way of making sure you don’t get your rightful amount of chips.
But they’re not the only ones who claim that pinching the carton is a tried, tested and encouraged method at McDonald’s.
‘I f***ing hated that practice and basically refused to do it,’ writes another employee. ‘Never got fired, but managed to have a few customers ask me when my shifts were the next week so they could have me filling their fries.’
But, obviously, McDonald’s refutes the claims. A spokesperson for the chain says: ‘We believe these claims to be fictional, there are no “secret tricks” and we have strict operational procedures in place to ensure that fry portions are not under-filled’.
-source via barstoolsports.com