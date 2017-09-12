Meet Bubbl: A Dallas-Based Ride Service That Might Give Uber a Run for Its Money

A ride service company is shaking things up in Dallas by providing safer transportation. Meet Bubbl: a Dallas-based company co-founded by former DPD deputy chief and current DISD chief of police Craig Miller. So what sets Bubbl apart from all the other guys? For one, it’s not a ride-hailing service like a taxi. You schedule all your rides in advance.

The biggest feature about this service is that all staff are retired or off-duty police officers and operates in various areas around Dallas such as the Park Cities, Uptown, and Preston Hollow. This is especially great for parents who are looking for reliable and safe transportation for their kids when daily schedules get hectic.

A few things to note. All drivers are licensed to carry concealed handguns, but they are not required to. The company operates 24/7 and the minimum passenger age allowed is eight years old. The service operates within a 5-mile radius from the intersection of Preston Rd. and McFarlin Blvd. Prices are a little steep at $15 per adult and $17 per child, but the trade off is the security one feels when taking a ride with the company.

Bubbl also has a list of flat fees to various areas such as DFW Airport ($45), Christmas lights tour ($60/hour), Fair Park ($25, excluding the State Fair), American Airlines Center ($20), Frisco, McKinney, and Southlake ($40).

For more information on the ride service company, you can visit them here.