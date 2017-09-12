The Kid From “IT” Showed Up To A Movie Screening Dressed Like The Kid From “IT”

Filed Under: boat, georgie, It, Jackson Robert Scott, kid, pennywise, raincoat, Red Balloon
(Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

Dear Lord in heaven! Georgie is the worst! Not just Georgie, but the actor who plays Georgie in the new “IT” film is kind of a jerk.

Don’t get us wrong, Jackson Robert Scott is adorable, however, he might be a little too into his “IT” character. Or he just has a really sick and twisted sense of humor. This kid actually showed up to an “IT” screening dressed as Georgie! He had everything from the yellow raincoat to the paper boat to a freaking red balloon!

Georgie 🎈#IT #alamophx @jacksonrobertscottofficial 📷: @yourbuddypatton

A post shared by Alamo Drafthouse Phoenix (@alamophoenix) on

We floated with Georgie last night! 🎈#IT #Georgie #alamophx @jacksonrobertscottofficial

A post shared by Alamo Drafthouse Phoenix (@alamophoenix) on

Ok Georgie, you win. We’re never sleeping again.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live