The Kid From “IT” Showed Up To A Movie Screening Dressed Like The Kid From “IT”

Dear Lord in heaven! Georgie is the worst! Not just Georgie, but the actor who plays Georgie in the new “IT” film is kind of a jerk.

Don’t get us wrong, Jackson Robert Scott is adorable, however, he might be a little too into his “IT” character. Or he just has a really sick and twisted sense of humor. This kid actually showed up to an “IT” screening dressed as Georgie! He had everything from the yellow raincoat to the paper boat to a freaking red balloon!

Ok Georgie, you win. We’re never sleeping again.