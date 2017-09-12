The New iPhone 8 Will Have a Glass Back and People Are Not Convinced

Apple’s big event took place today unveiling a new series of the Apple Watch and iPhone 8 models. It turns out Apple might not be listening very carefully to the concerns of iPhone users everywhere when we say we’d like a screen that won’t crack so easily because the iPhone 8 might be even more fragile than the 7.
The new iPhone 8 models will feature their usual glass screens on the front and a glass back. People have been expressing their concerns for the update on the internet because of course they have.