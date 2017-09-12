Tony Romo Will NOT Be Out Of Broadcasting For The Next 4-6 Weeks Due To Sore Throat

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

On Sunday, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo made his broadcasting debut. After one broadcast, the reviews are in…the people LOVE him!

Now, you may have seen a tweet or two floating around claiming that Romo would be out of broadcasting for a few weeks due to a sore throat.

Everybody calm down. It’s a joke. See it’s a play on Romo’s time with the Cowboys. If you’ll recall he was forced to spend some time rehabbing after several back injuries.

And there you have it. We will see Romo back in the broadcasting booth next week.

