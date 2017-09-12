Whoops! Ted Cruz’s Twitter Account Liked A Porn Video

Life was so much easier before social media. Now we live and die by our fat fingers and “like” buttons.

Senator Ted Cruz is the latest victim in the Twittersphere. Why? Apparently, he liked a two minute long porno video.

Now, we don’s exactly know what happened. It could have been Cruz or a staff member. His account could have been hacked. Perhaps he just accidentally hit the heart button. Or maybe he’s just being honest with us, letting the world know that he’s a porn supporter.

Of course the “like” has already been “unliked”. Cruz’s spokeswoman already took to Twitter to explain…

The offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter — Catherine Frazier (@catblackfrazier) September 12, 2017

Ok, maybe not explain, but let everyone know that Cruz was no longer supporting this film.