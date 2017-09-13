Farmer’s Almanac Says North Texas Could Be Getting A Cold And Snowy Winter This Year

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, North Texas could be getting a very cold and snow filled winter this year.

In the 2018 edition of the book, it is said that the coldest weather in Texas will be from November to December and that the snowiest time-frame will be from December to February.

However there is a catch. No one really knows how or where the almanac gets their predictions.

The almanac’s predictions also fall directly on the opposite side of what the predictions are from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration(NOAA).

NOAA says that it will be a warmer winter just like last year.

We’ll just have to wait and see who’s right.

-source via fox4news.com