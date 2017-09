As Hurricane Irma moves up the coast of Florida, one resident has an ingenious and inspired way to stop the storm in its path.

Channeling the power of Kendall Jenner, a man posted a photo on Twitter as he kneels down in the middle of the street in the heart of the storm, and offers Irma a can of Pepsi as an offering so she would possibly let up a little.

Irma please accept this offering pic.twitter.com/FPk3ZqzmlZ — rusev with a gun (@SUPLEXClTYBITCH) September 10, 2017

This didn’t really work out for Kendall, but time will tell if Irma has the same reaction!

Via Indy 100