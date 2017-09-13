Marriage Proposal Goes Wrong and Literally Slips Through the Cracks

(Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images)

A engagement is an exciting time for any couple. The proposal is even more exciting, that is if you don’t lose it. Kansas City couple Seth Dixon and Ruth Salas weren’t so lucky when it came to their proposal recently. Neither of them expected to be looking for the engagement ring afterwards.

That’s exactly what happened on Saturday evening. Dixon planned on getting down on one knee and asking Salas the big question. The proposal was held on a footbridge of the pond at Loose Park. A video captured captured by a friend shows Dixon anxiously flipping open the box holding the $3,000 diamond engagement ring he is still making payments on. All of the sudden, oops, the ring pops out of the box, bounces twice between wooden planks, before falling straight into the pond below. You can see Dixon’s reaction captured on video on both knees, mouth agape, trying to grab it.

The video led many to question whether it was real or a hoax. In an interview with The Kansas City Star, Dixon said, “It’s absolutely real. I wish it wasn’t.”

The couple even had a little help with some fellow friends from their church.

Parishioners from Lifegate Church headed to Loose Park after Sunday services and, from about 3 p.m on, were searching for it.

“We probably had 25 people there. I think we had like 12 people in the water all at once,” said Staci Dabney, a wedding photographer who attends church with the couple.

You can see the full video below.

