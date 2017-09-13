State Fair of Texas Announces Official Concert Lineup with New Additions

The State of Texas has announced it’s official concert lineup at the Chevrolet Stage with a few new additions as well. The State Fair of Texas prides itself on the concert series that’s completely free with the price of admission! The concerts will take place over a span of the 24 days while the fair is operating, totaling to 75 different headliners. One of the nice things about the fair’s concert series is also the different headliners and musicians performing from all over. From country to Tejano, rock to hip-hop, and a little in-between, it’s a mix for everyone.
Here are the confirmed headliners that will hit the Chevrolet Main Stage this year
|Friday, Sept. 29
|MAREN MORRIS
|8:30pm
|Saturday, Sept. 30
|Donovan Keith & the Funky Feat.
|1:00pm & 3:30pm
|Black Rhino Sound Productions
|5:30pm & 7:20pm
|FLO RIDA with Macy Kate
|8:30pm
|Sunday, Oct. 1
|Obzesion
|1:00pm & 3:30pm
|LA MAFIA
|5:30pm
|Monday, Oct. 2
|Tyler Kinchen and The Right Pieces
|4:00pm, 5:45pm & 8:30pm
|Tuesday, Oct. 3
|Jake Dexter & The Main Street Sound
|4:00pm, 5:45pm & 8:30pm
|Wednesday, Oct. 4
|Abbi Walker
|4:00pm, 5:45pm & 8:30pm
|Thursday, Oct. 5
|A Night of Gospel and Inspiration
|5:30pm & 8:30pm
|ISRAEL HOUGHTON & NEW BREED
|8:45pm
|Friday, Oct. 6
|THE PETERSON BROTHERS
|5:30pm & 8:30pm
|Saturday, Oct. 7
|Black Rhino Sound Productions
|12:00pm & 3:00pm
|RO JAMES
|2:00pm
|Authentic Soundz
|6:00pm & 8:30pm
|Sunday, Oct. 8
|Trevor Douglas
|12:00pm & 1:00pm
|THE SPAZMATICS
|2:00pm & 4:00pm
|WILSON PHILLIPS
|5:30pm
|Monday, Oct. 9
|TEMECULA ROAD
|4:00pm
|Monday, Oct. 9
|DAYA
|5:30pm
|Tuesday, Oct. 10
|TRISTAN MCINTOSH
|11:30am, 5:45pm & 8:30
|Wednesday Oct. 11
|Wesley Pruitt
|4:00pm, 5:45pm & 8:30pm
|Thursday, Oct. 12
|Brave Combo
|4:00pm, 5:45pm & 8:30pm
|Friday, Oct. 13
|PROPHETS & OUTLAWS
|5:30pm & 8:30pm
|Saturday, Oct. 14
|Rob Roy Parnell
|12:00pm, 1:30pm & 3:00pm
|The Powell Brothers
|5:30pm & 7:20pm
|PAT GREEN
|8:30pm
|Sunday, Oct. 15
|Rathmore
|12:00pm & 2:30pm
|THE CHARLIE DANIELS BAND
|5:30pm
|Monday, Oct. 16
|No Rehearsal
|4:00pm, 5:45pm & 8:30pm
|Tuesday, Oct. 17
|Texas Music Project
|5:45pm & 8:30pm
|Wednesday, Oct. 18
|Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band
|4:00pm, 5:45pm & 8:30pm
|Thursday Oct. 19
|Ron Lawrence and Sazerac Jazz
|4:00pm, 5:45pm & 8:30pm
|Friday, Oct. 20
|Kaylee Rutland
|5:30pm
|WATERLOO REVIVAL
|8:30pm
|Saturday, Oct.21
|Trevor Douglas
|1:00pm & 2:00pm
|Bonray
|4:00pm, 6:00pm & 7:20pm
|FOR KING AND COUNTRY
|8:30pm
|Sunday, Oct. 22
|Jorge Moreno
|12:00pm & 1:30pm
|LOS TRAILEROS DEL NORTE
|3:00pm