State Fair of Texas Announces Official Concert Lineup with New Additions

The State of Texas has announced it’s official concert lineup at the Chevrolet Stage with a few new additions as well. The State Fair of Texas prides itself on the concert series that’s completely free with the price of admission! The concerts will take place over a span of the 24 days while the fair is operating, totaling to 75 different headliners. One of the nice things about the fair’s concert series is also the different headliners and musicians performing from all over. From country to Tejano, rock to hip-hop, and a little in-between, it’s a mix for everyone.

Here are the confirmed headliners that will hit the Chevrolet Main Stage this year

Friday, Sept. 29 MAREN MORRIS 8:30pm Saturday, Sept. 30 Donovan Keith & the Funky Feat. 1:00pm & 3:30pm Black Rhino Sound Productions 5:30pm & 7:20pm FLO RIDA with Macy Kate 8:30pm Sunday, Oct. 1 Obzesion 1:00pm & 3:30pm LA MAFIA 5:30pm Monday, Oct. 2 Tyler Kinchen and The Right Pieces 4:00pm, 5:45pm & 8:30pm Tuesday, Oct. 3 Jake Dexter & The Main Street Sound 4:00pm, 5:45pm & 8:30pm Wednesday, Oct. 4 Abbi Walker 4:00pm, 5:45pm & 8:30pm Thursday, Oct. 5 A Night of Gospel and Inspiration 5:30pm & 8:30pm ISRAEL HOUGHTON & NEW BREED 8:45pm Friday, Oct. 6 THE PETERSON BROTHERS 5:30pm & 8:30pm Saturday, Oct. 7 Black Rhino Sound Productions 12:00pm & 3:00pm RO JAMES 2:00pm Authentic Soundz 6:00pm & 8:30pm Sunday, Oct. 8 Trevor Douglas 12:00pm & 1:00pm THE SPAZMATICS 2:00pm & 4:00pm WILSON PHILLIPS 5:30pm Monday, Oct. 9 TEMECULA ROAD 4:00pm Monday, Oct. 9 DAYA 5:30pm Tuesday, Oct. 10 TRISTAN MCINTOSH 11:30am, 5:45pm & 8:30 Wednesday Oct. 11 Wesley Pruitt 4:00pm, 5:45pm & 8:30pm Thursday, Oct. 12 Brave Combo 4:00pm, 5:45pm & 8:30pm Friday, Oct. 13 PROPHETS & OUTLAWS 5:30pm & 8:30pm Saturday, Oct. 14 Rob Roy Parnell 12:00pm, 1:30pm & 3:00pm The Powell Brothers 5:30pm & 7:20pm PAT GREEN 8:30pm Sunday, Oct. 15 Rathmore 12:00pm & 2:30pm THE CHARLIE DANIELS BAND 5:30pm Monday, Oct. 16 No Rehearsal 4:00pm, 5:45pm & 8:30pm Tuesday, Oct. 17 Texas Music Project 5:45pm & 8:30pm Wednesday, Oct. 18 Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band 4:00pm, 5:45pm & 8:30pm Thursday Oct. 19 Ron Lawrence and Sazerac Jazz 4:00pm, 5:45pm & 8:30pm Friday, Oct. 20 Kaylee Rutland 5:30pm WATERLOO REVIVAL 8:30pm Saturday, Oct.21 Trevor Douglas 1:00pm & 2:00pm Bonray 4:00pm, 6:00pm & 7:20pm FOR KING AND COUNTRY 8:30pm Sunday, Oct. 22 Jorge Moreno 12:00pm & 1:30pm LOS TRAILEROS DEL NORTE 3:00pm