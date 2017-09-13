Students At Wylie HS Are Collecting Donations & Writing Letters To Rockport-Fulton HS, Which Was Hit By Hurricane Harvey

Students at Wylie High School are reaching out to the kids at Rockport-Fulton High School.

Aransas County schools were severely disrupted by Hurricane Harvey, and teachers all along the coast are scrambling to put classrooms and the fall semester back together. So to help, Wylie students began collecting donations – and started a letter-writing campaign to let their peers on the coast know they’re not alone.

It was a natural fit, too – since both schools use a pirate as their mascots. What’s more, next week Wylie will use their own bye week to load a few buses – before heading south to cheer at Rockport-Fulton’ football game on Friday.