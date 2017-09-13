This Viral Curly Hair Meme Is Driving Everyone Crazy Trying To Figure It Out

Those who have used a curling iron before are probably pretty familiar with “beach waves” the ringlets your hair makes before you brush them out completely.

Guys probably aren’t as familiar with this sensation as the gals are.

That’s why when cosmetology student Payton Hicks posted a meme online highlighting the before and after looks of the hair, dudes were left completely stumped at what they were looking at.

you vs. the girl he cheats with pic.twitter.com/7qBAUJpsDN — pay10 (@payt_xoxo) September 6, 2017

Hicks told Buzzfeed, “My method for curling clients’ hair is creating ugly ringlet-type curls that I then brush to make beachy beautiful waves. I was laughing and joking with [my roommate] about how bad they look before I brush them.”

For those who are still confused, the look on the left is a set of gorgeous, beautifully brushed waves, while the hair on the right is a less than desirable, incomplete look.

Is it because the right one is fake curls or something it looks like some fine pasta — Dylan. (@dylanftw87) September 7, 2017

Now you know, fellas!

Via People