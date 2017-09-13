Y’all, T-Pain Actually Sings Really Well Without Autotune

T-Pain is an absolute Autotune genius.

In a span of five years, he appeared on, or was featured on, 50 #1 singles, and his track “Low” went platinum six times over.  He’s perfected his craft, but unfortunately, people think he’s devoid of talent and chalk his success all to autotune.

We are here to prove all of those haters wrong.

Turn out, T-Pain, real name Faheem Rashad Najm, has an INCREDIBLE voice.  It looks like he didn’t need it to make his voice any better, but was just using it as an effect, the same way a guitar player might use pedals to change the sound.

Don’t believe us?  Check out this video below of T-Pain singing sans Autotune!

