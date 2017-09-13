Zayn Malik Gives Shady Response After Being Asked About Harry Styles

Zayn Malik (Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

So everyone knows that Mariah Carey isn’t too fond of Jennifer Lopez.  I mean she literally does not hide how she feels whenever she’s asked about J.Lo. .

Well, turns out Zayn Malik is following in the pop star’s footsteps.

Malik was asked about his relationship with the other 1D members and it seemed like he had only nice things to say.  “We’re in touch. Everything is on a civil level. It’s not the way it used to be, obviously, because we were spending 24 hours a day in the band and now we’re growing as individual men, but we still check in.”

But after he was asked about Styles specifically his tune changed a bit.  “To be honest, I never really spoke to Harry even when I was in the band. So I didn’t really expect that much of a relationship with him.”

-source via cosmopolitan.com

 

 

