And why not?

A new survey reveals 40% of adult Americans still sleep with a teddy bear at night. And 56% of those who sleep with a stuffed animal say it is the same stuffed animal they slept with as kids.

Millennials are the largest group that does such at 16% compared to 8% of Generation X and only 2% of the baby boom – as our stuffed animals are all deceased.

Full disclosure, I sleep with one on occasion. It’s large and feels like an extra pillow. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.

(PR Newswire)