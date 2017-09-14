AGT Contestant Evie Clair May Not Return To Finals After The Death Of Her Father

America’s Got Talent contestant Evie Clair inspiration this season has been her father. Unfortunately Clair’s father lost his battle with cancer last week after her rendition of ‘Yours’ advanced her to the finals of the show.
Simon Cowell spoke with Extra about the situation and said that Clair may not return for the show’s finale next week.
“We reached out to the family and her and said, ‘It’s your choice whether you want to come on the show or not.’ If she doesn’t, she definitely will be welcome to come on next year,” Cowell said.
Clair posted about the situation on Instagram earlier last week calling it the “best and worst week of my life.”
This week has been the best and worst week of my life. I'm so grateful for the memories I've made with my family in the past year and a half. I'm so grateful for my dad being such a great example of faith and strength. He has endured so much and all that pain has finally come to an end. He is in a place "12 gazillion" times better than this and I know he is so happy there. Thank you to all the people who have supported my family along this journey. I love you all. I'll miss you so much, Daddy. Thanks for teaching me to love salsa and chicken wings and most of all the Lord. Love you lots. RIP: 9/7/17❤️
If she doesn’t return for the finals next week, let’s hope we see Clair on the show next year.