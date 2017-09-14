AGT Contestant Evie Clair May Not Return To Finals After The Death Of Her Father

America’s Got Talent contestant Evie Clair inspiration this season has been her father. Unfortunately Clair’s father lost his battle with cancer last week after her rendition of ‘Yours’ advanced her to the finals of the show.

See you in the finals!!!!!!! Thank you so much for the votes!! #AGT Congrats to @itsdarcilynne @preacherlawson @thesupercollies and @chasegoehring A post shared by Evie Clair (@evieclair) on Sep 6, 2017 at 6:42pm PDT

Simon Cowell spoke with Extra about the situation and said that Clair may not return for the show’s finale next week.

“We reached out to the family and her and said, ‘It’s your choice whether you want to come on the show or not.’ If she doesn’t, she definitely will be welcome to come on next year,” Cowell said.

Clair posted about the situation on Instagram earlier last week calling it the “best and worst week of my life.”

If she doesn’t return for the finals next week, let’s hope we see Clair on the show next year.