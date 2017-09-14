Alcoholic Milkshakes Are Now Being Sold At Shake Shack

For a limited time only, two weeks to be exact, Shake Shack will be selling boozy “Jack and Karen” milkshakes.

Named after the popular characters from the hit sitcom Will and Grace, this will be the first time that Shake Shack has offered alcohol-infused shakes made with sparkling wine, specifically prosecco with strawberry frozen custard and is topped with whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles, and raspberry dust.

There’s also a “Will & Grace” shake but there’s no alcohol involved. The shake blends cinnamon marshmallow frozen custard with Shack fudge and topped with whipped cream and cinnamon sugar.

The shakes are available starting September 18 to October 1. But unfortunately they’re only being sold at two New York locations, Herald Square and the Upper West Side and two Los Angeles locations.

