“Game Of Thrones” To Film Multiple Endings To Final Season To Combat Spoilers And Leaks

It’s hard to keep anything a secret nowadays, especially with something as popular worldwide as Game of Thrones.

The recently concluded seventh season was illegally downloaded more than a billion times, according to data from the piracy tracking firm, Muso. You can have cast and crew sign non-disclosure agreements, or perhaps a blood oath, but we all know someone out there will jump at the chance to leak big time info and ruin the fun for everybody.

HBO thinks it has a plan to at least put a damper in the leakers from spoiling the highly anticipated eight and final season of Game of Thrones. “I know in Game of Thrones, the ending, they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that nobody really knows what happens,” according to HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys. “You have to do that on a long show. When you’re shooting, people know. So they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that there’s no real definitive answer until the end.”

Famously, the legendary CBS show Dallas shot multiple endings to who shot J.R. Ewing at the end of season three. Each cast member was filmed firing a gun at J.R. , and the actual shooter was not revealed until the fourth season.

Production on the final season of GoT is scheduled to begin shooting in October, and will carry on until the middle of 2018.

Via BBC