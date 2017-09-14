Girl Finds Live Bugs Inside Shipment Of Kylie Jenner Cosmetics

Em Venditte got a little more than she bargained for when she opened her newly received shipment of Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics line, Kylie Cosmetics.
She found bugs. A lot of bugs. A lot of LIVE bugs.
Third time reaching out to @kyliecosmetics with this issue. I received this package on August 21st and noticed a bunch of ants inside and outside the package with weird food particles inside. I emailed them with these videos that same day and they claimed (on August 22nd) they would send a new package between 7-10 days it has now been 20 days. I have received nothing and reached out again and have not received any response. Astonished by their awful customer service. @kyliecosmetics @kyliejenner @victoriavillarroel @hotfire.makeup #kyliecosmetics #kyliejenner #kylielipkit #makeup #theshaderoom @theshaderoom
After contacting customer service numerous times, and being promised a new shipment, 20 days passed with Em receiving any kind of update or confirmation on a new order. Finally, after posting her story online, customer service contacted her.
The bug situation is currently being investigated by the Kylie Cosmetics Quality Assurance Team.
Via Refinery 29