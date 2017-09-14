Girl Finds Live Bugs Inside Shipment Of Kylie Jenner Cosmetics

Em Venditte got a little more than she bargained for when she opened her newly received shipment of Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics line, Kylie Cosmetics.

She found bugs. A lot of bugs. A lot of LIVE bugs.

After contacting customer service numerous times, and being promised a new shipment, 20 days passed with Em receiving any kind of update or confirmation on a new order. Finally, after posting her story online, customer service contacted her.

The bug situation is currently being investigated by the Kylie Cosmetics Quality Assurance Team.

