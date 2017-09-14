Girl Finds Live Bugs Inside Shipment Of Kylie Jenner Cosmetics

(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living)

Em Venditte got a little more than she bargained for when she opened her newly received shipment of Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics line, Kylie Cosmetics.

She found bugs.  A lot of bugs.  A lot of LIVE bugs.

After contacting customer service numerous times, and being promised a new shipment, 20 days passed with Em receiving any kind of update or confirmation on a new order.  Finally, after posting her story online, customer service contacted her.

We did it.

The bug situation is currently being investigated by the Kylie Cosmetics Quality Assurance Team.

Via Refinery 29 

