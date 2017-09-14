Jimmy Johnson Describes His Miami House as “Napalmed” By Hurricane Irma

The former Cowboys coach says he “about threw up” when he saw photos of his property.

“There was two feet of ocean sand in his pool with the Tiki bar on his property. His dock, shredded,” according to Peter King of Sports Illustrated/MMQB.

“His long driveway, covered with what appeared to be seaweed, tree residue and at least one power pole sheared somehow by the roof of his Tiki hut. There’d been 18 inches of water that flowed onto the first floor of his home.”

Peter King: Former NFL coach Jimmy Johnson’s House in Florida Keys Damaged by Hurricane Irma https://t.co/IToy4Lw6Jb pic.twitter.com/iH37pc4HWj — 18d.Media (@18dMedia) September 13, 2017

Jimmy says he’ll rebuild rather than move. He’s been there 30 years.

“Oh, we’ll stay. It’s the place I’ve been happiest. It’s where I’ll die.”