Jimmy Johnson Describes His Miami House as “Napalmed” By Hurricane Irma

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The former Cowboys coach says he “about threw up” when he saw photos of his property.

“There was two feet of ocean sand in his pool with the Tiki bar on his property. His dock, shredded,” according to Peter King of Sports Illustrated/MMQB.

“His long driveway, covered with what appeared to be seaweed, tree residue and at least one power pole sheared somehow by the roof of his Tiki hut. There’d been 18 inches of water that flowed onto the first floor of his home.”

Jimmy says he’ll rebuild rather than move. He’s been there 30 years.

“Oh, we’ll stay. It’s the place I’ve been happiest. It’s where I’ll die.”

