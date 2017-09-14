Justin Bieber And Marilyn Manson Are Feuding

As we all know, Justin Bieber and Marilyn Manson have completely different styles of music. So it would be weird to think of them feuding.

The bitter battle started when Justin started using Manson’s image on the front of a 2016, $195 Barney’s T-shirt with the phrase “Bigger Than Satan… Bieber” on the back.

Problem is though, Manson never signed off on the shirt, and wasn’t too happy when he saw Bieber. “He was [already] wearing the shirt that had his name on my shirt,” Manson, 48, told Consequence of Sound in a new interview published Wednesday. “He said to me, ‘I made you relevant again,’ ” Manson recalled, adding that the 23-year-old “Love Yourself” singer had taken credit for the idea of using Manson’s image on the merch. “Bad mistake to say to me.”

He continued saying, “He was a real piece of s— in the way he had the arrogance to say that,” Manson added. “He was a real touchy-feely guy, too, like, ‘Yo yo bro!’ and touches you when he’s talking. I’m like, you need to stand down, you’re d— height on me, okay? Alright? So stand down, son.”

To add more insult to injury, Manson told Bieber that he’d sing his hit song “Beautiful People” at an upcoming concert, obviously lying. “I told him I’d be at his soundcheck at Staples Center to do ‘Beautiful People.’ He believed that I’d show up, because he was that stupid.”

Manson eventually ended up with all the proceeds from the shirts. “They were just like, ‘Yea, we already know, we did wrong, so here’s the money,’ ” Manson recounted.

-source via yahoo.com