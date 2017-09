To say Kelly Clarkson and Sam Smith showed a slight admiration for one another yesterday on Twitter would be on understatement.

The two absolutely FAWNED over the other, exchanging compliments about not only their musical prowess but their characters as well, and it is absolutely ADORABLE.

I met @samsmithworld & his entire crew of Sam's (and a Jack) today 😂 super sweet guy! Already loved his music, now I'm a fan of his person 👏 — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) September 13, 2017

You are truly wonderful in every way Ms Clarkson. All my love forever and always. Hope to see you soon!!!!! 🖤🖤🖤🖤 — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) September 13, 2017

We should probably sing together at some point if we're ever in the same neighborhood again. Just sayin' 💁🏼 love your new song! 😊 https://t.co/jQF1UJAucn — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) September 13, 2017

Both Clarkson and Smith released new songs last week (and we LOVE and are playing BOTH!!!), and we can expect new albums from both incredibly soon!

Via People