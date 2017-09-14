Nathan And Sybil Chat With The Fat Jewish And Things Get Weird

Queso in his belly button? Check. Face tattoos? Double check. A grown man wearing Timberlands and a thong? Yep. And that’s just part of what you’re bound to experience at The Fat Jew’s Pink Party this Sunday at the W Hotel.
Nathan and Sybil cracked open a bottle of White Girl Rosé and dialed up Josh Ostrovsky aka: The Fat Jewish to get a preview of this weekend’s pool party. Known for his outrageous antics, celebrity entourage and hysterical social media posts, Fat Jew promises this will be a one-of-kind experience “that you’ll regret… but in a good way.”
There will be costume changes.
There will be Rosé in a Super Soaker.
There will be Real Housewives of Dallas.
May all your ROSÉ wishes & white girl dreams come true because I’m inviting YOU to come party with me and @TheFatJewish at the PINK PARTY on Sunday, September 17 at the W Hotel! Join us as we will be popping bottles of rosé(⭐️GIVEAWAY BELOW⭐️) _________________________________________ Sunday, September 17th | 12:00 PM – 12:00 AM W Hotel Dallas | 2440 Victory Park Ln . Don't miss out on the bottomless bubbles, games, AH-MAZING prizes, and more!!#YAAAAAAASSSSSS . TICKETS | $53.00 PROMO CODE: BUBBLES for $10 OFF . FOR MORE INFO & PURCHASE TICKETS::. Click the link in my bio! ___________________________________________ I have teamed up with @socialrevolt in giving away two tickets to this party! Simply: 1. Like this picture 2 Tag 3 friends – each additional tag is another entry 3 Follow me and @socialrevolt 4 Say "PICK ME" for a chance to win. We'll announce the winner tomorrow at 12pm! Good luck!! 💕💕
And plenty more thanks to the folks at Social Revolt. Grab your swimmies and get tickets here. Just don’t blame us when you call in sick to work on Monday.
Nathan Fast and Sybil are heard 5:30-10am CT on AMP 103.7. You can reach Nathan on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram and Sybil on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.