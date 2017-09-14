Nathan And Sybil Chat With The Fat Jewish And Things Get Weird

Queso in his belly button? Check. Face tattoos? Double check. A grown man wearing Timberlands and a thong? Yep. And that’s just part of what you’re bound to experience at The Fat Jew’s Pink Party this Sunday at the W Hotel.

Nathan and Sybil cracked open a bottle of White Girl Rosé and dialed up Josh Ostrovsky aka: The Fat Jewish to get a preview of this weekend’s pool party. Known for his outrageous antics, celebrity entourage and hysterical social media posts, Fat Jew promises this will be a one-of-kind experience “that you’ll regret… but in a good way.”

There will be costume changes.

There will be Rosé in a Super Soaker.

There will be Real Housewives of Dallas.

And plenty more thanks to the folks at Social Revolt. Grab your swimmies and get tickets here. Just don’t blame us when you call in sick to work on Monday.

