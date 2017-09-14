Selena Gomez Underwent Emergency Kidney Transplant Surgery Over The Summer; Posts Adorable Pic With Friend Who Donated

Selena Gomez noticeably laid low during the summer. Despite the release of new music, Gomez hardly did any promotion, and fans all over wondered where exactly she had gone.
Early this morning, Gomez revealed over the summer, she underwent an emergency kidney transplant due to complications from her ongoing battle with Lupus. Gomez posted an incredibly sweet picture on Instagram as she’s laying in a hospital bed clutching the hand of her donor, her “beautiful friend” Francia Raisa, who gave her the “ultimate gift.”
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
Thankfully, it appears Gomez has seemingly made a full recovery, as evidenced by her participation in several fan meet and greets and her appearance during the Hand in Hand benefit telethon.
Via Billboard