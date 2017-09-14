Selena Gomez Underwent Emergency Kidney Transplant Surgery Over The Summer; Posts Adorable Pic With Friend Who Donated

Selena Gomez noticeably laid low during the summer. Despite the release of new music, Gomez hardly did any promotion, and fans all over wondered where exactly she had gone.

Early this morning, Gomez revealed over the summer, she underwent an emergency kidney transplant due to complications from her ongoing battle with Lupus. Gomez posted an incredibly sweet picture on Instagram as she’s laying in a hospital bed clutching the hand of her donor, her “beautiful friend” Francia Raisa, who gave her the “ultimate gift.”

Thankfully, it appears Gomez has seemingly made a full recovery, as evidenced by her participation in several fan meet and greets and her appearance during the Hand in Hand benefit telethon.

Via Billboard