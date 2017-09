Seth Rogen is all of us.

He found out that Nicki Minaj dropped his name during a verse while appearing on Fergie’s new track “You Already Know,” and his reaction was absolutely perfect.

WARNING! Some NSFW Language follows, so please proceed with caution.

I got name dropped by @NICKIMINAJ in a song so I'M FUCKING GOOD YA'LL. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 13, 2017

And Nicki’s reaction to Seth’s reaction is just as amazing!

😂 I made a movie like SETH RO!!! #YouAlreadyKnow Go check out the video on VEVO now!!! cc: @Fergie Seth, you're my hero!!! 😩😜 https://t.co/Rl0hbO0RPI — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2017

Sorry, John Mayer.

Via Buzzfeed