You Could Be in Demi Lovato’s Next Music Video While Supporting a Great Cause

Demi Lovato is working on her next music video and YOU can be a part of it! The singer tweeted today about a contest fans could enter while supporting a great cause. We love her! Lovato is partnering up with Global Citizen, an organization that aims to end extreme poverty by 2030. The organization states in the contest, “Your donation is building the greatest movement in history, driving actions that will impact the lives of millions living in poverty around the world.”

So what’s included in this competition if you win? For starters, you and a friend will be flown out to the set of Lovato’s upcoming music video with hotel accommodations included. The description of the contest also states, “After that, give your heart a break. Refuel and reenergize with Demi herself over on-set lunch, quality time together and approximately a thousand selfies. This experience is so good, we wouldn’t change a thing. Flights and hotel included.”

By making a donation to Global Citizen you will be a certain number of entries based on how much you donate. In addition, you’ll also get Demi merch of different kinds to match the dollar amounts such as t-shirts, luggage tags, and a digital thank you card.

If you want to enter this fully loaded contest while supporting a great cause, you can enter here and read more about Global Citizen.