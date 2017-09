Who knows what your face is being used for around the world.

Actor Zach Braff recently found out his face is being used to sell erectile dysfunction medication in the Ukraine. The Scrubs actor found out about this ad on Twitter and he doesn’t seem to mind what his face is used for. His face is also being used to advertise computer repairs in Russia. Check out the pics below.

get yourself a man that can do both pic.twitter.com/Nri3jE17sz — sierra (@SierraMalia) September 13, 2017