Calvin Klein Offering $2,000 Sweater That Is Completely See-Through

Filed Under: Calvin Klein, Clothes, fashion, material, see through, Sweater
(Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

We’ve been privy to some interesting fashion ventures through the years.

Honestly, who could have forgotten male rompers, the line inspired by McDonald’s, or when Von Dutch trucker hats tried to make a comeback?

Well we’ve got another one we can add to the list.

Legendary designer Calvin Klein just introduced the world to what will soon be his infamous See-Through Sweater.  This is not a drill, y’all.

View post on imgur.com

The sweaters are made of a combination of textiles (75% polyamide and 25% elastane if you’re really curious) that achieve the see-through look, and the arms are made of 100% wool.  The sweater is being sold for around $1,650, although sadly, currently it is sold out.

Via Yahoo

