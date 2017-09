Remember Dandelion, the color Crayola decided to retire earlier this year? Later this year the crayon company teased a new blue hue shortly after National Crayon Day. With this announcement also came a nationwide competition to name the new color.

There were a few contenders including “Blue Moon Bliss,” “Dreams Come Blue,” “Reach for the Stars” and “Star Spangled Blue.”

The winner? “Bluetiful.” Bluetiful will be available in the boxes soon though no exact release date has been given.