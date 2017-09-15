Gene Simmons Will Visit Your House and Hand Deliver KISS The Vault Box Set for a Small Price

Well maybe not a small price.

KISS front man Gene Simmons recently announced the ultimate KISS box set that’s made just for the most hardcore KISS fans. The Vault box set includes 150-song collection of “never-released-before songs written and performed by Simmons,” a personalized and autographed box set, packaged in a massive 12” x 12” x 6” leather-bound commemorative book featuring dozens of never-seen-before images of Simmons over his 50-year career. For $2,000 you can attend one of 21 “Vault Experience” events across the world. Fans will be treated to a “songs and stories” playback and Q&A session, and granted one-on-one photo, autograph and video time with Simmons. For $25,000, you can attend one of 11 “Producer Experience” events, which include everything above plus “an intimate hour in a recording studio with Gene listening to tracks from The Vault” and an executive producer’s credit on the set itself. Finally, for $50,000, Simmons will deliver all those goodies right to your home, where you and up to 25 friends can spend two hours with the man himself. Might be a little steep for most of us, unless your a die hard KISS fan. The Vault box set will only be available online.