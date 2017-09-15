Michelle Rounds Ex-Wife of Rosie O’Donnell Found Dead of Apparent Suicide

TMZ reports that Michelle Rounds was found dead in her home Monday of an apparent suicide.

Rosie O’Donnell tells TMZ  “I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife and their child.” O’Donnell married Rounds back in June 2012, the two finalized thier divorced in February 2016. In 2015, the two adopted a daughter, Dakota, who is now 4 years old. Michelle’s mom posted a statement, “If anyone would like to give to the National Suicide Prevention it would also be greatly appreciated. There are so many out there in this world that have demons that they think suicide is the only way out” Michelle was 46.

