Selena Gomez Back to Work After Announcing Kidney Transplant

By Robyn Collins

On Thursday, Sept. 14, the same day that Selena Gomez revealed to the world that she had undergone a kidney transplant to manage her Lupus, she appeared in New York on the set of yet-untitled Woody Allen movie, reports Billboard.

The singer will co-star in the film with Jude Law, Diego Luna, Liev Schreiber, Timothée Chalamet, and Elle Fanning.

The superstar also made multiple appearances during this week for fashion week in New York City.