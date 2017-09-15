Shawn Mendes And His Mom Get Adorable Matching Tattoos

Shawn Mendes had been trying to convince his mother to get a tattoo for a while.

He was having trouble, however, trying to find something she liked enough to get permanently inked on her body. He wanted to get a matching tattoo with her, but they could not settle on what they wanted.

Until he realized…elephants! Mendes told GQ, “It was the only thing. Like, a hundred different things I asked her to get with me and this was the only thing. She was like, ‘I could do that.'”

.@ShawnMendes tells us about the tattoo he (and his mom) will never forget. 🐘 pic.twitter.com/MONdag2kqW — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) September 14, 2017

He and his mom received the same matching elephant tattoos in the same exact spot on the inside of their fingers. “It’s pretty funny when you see us together,” Mendes says.

#IG– Shawn showing off his new tattoo on his story pic.twitter.com/aQnfe1W80b — Shawn Mendes Updates (@ShawnM_Updates) September 14, 2017

Via ABC 13