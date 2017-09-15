Sisqo’s “Thong Song” Is Back With An EDM Remix Perfect For 2017

Way back in 1999, Sisqo dominated the charts with his amazingly catchy track “Thong Song.”

It would prove to be Sisqo’s only hit, and forever he was deemed to live a life as a “One-Hit Wonder.” Well if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em according to Sisqo. He recently released a new updated version of his 1999 classic, with the assistance of Norwegian production group JCY.

The new version features a tropical house vibe, including bigger and louder beats. Sisqo filmed an all-new music video for the track as well, featuring plenty of women in bikinis and an awesome-looking neon roller rink.

Sisqo told Buzzfeed, “I’ve been asked so many times over the years to make a new version of ‘Thong Song’ and I have declined every time until I heard the new version that JCY did. I thought it was dope and figured maybe it was time to put some new rims on the Bugatti.”

“Thong Song” was originally released all the way back on New Year’s Eve, 1999. The track eventually made it all the way to #3 on the Billboard Hot 100, and garnered four Grammy nominations, including Best R&B Song.

Via Us Weekly