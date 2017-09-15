Steve Irwins Son is Now an Award Winning Photographer

Like father Like son.
Robert Irwin may be behind the camera but he’s still getting up close and personal with all kinds of animals, just like dad. Robert is the son of the late crocodile hunter Steve Irwin. Roberts work has been seen in magazines all over the world and even in a few art galleries in Australia. Rob’s even won a few photography awards as well as appeared in a few episodes of the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and he’s only 13. His photos can be found on Instagram and they’re pretty breathtaking. Check out some of his work below.
I photographed this incredible praying mantis at the #SteveIrwinWildlifeReserve 🍃These beautiful insects are incredibly accurate predators. A macro photo is the best way to appreciate their formidable front legs that they use to catch prey. If you want to see more of my photography check out my website in the link in my bio! #canonaustralia #thisisqueensland #prayingmantis
It was such a privilege to spend time with two breathtaking humpback whales @ladyelliotislandecoresort in the southern Great Barrier Reef 🐳 While snorkelling, these gentle giants emerged from the deep water and swam around us for over an hour. Certainly an experience I will never forget! #canonaustralia #GreatBarrierReef #LadyElliotIsland #thisisqueensland