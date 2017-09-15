Travel From Dallas To Austin In 20 Minutes? Texas Is One Step Closer To Hyperloop Project Reality

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images,)

The traffic on 35E from Dallas to Austin (well anywhere, really) is no joke.

If all goes according to plan, however, not only will we be able to avoid all that endless construction traveling to our nation’s capital completely, we’ll be able to cut down the travel time to a cool 20 minutes.

The “Texas Triangle” was one of the ten routes chosen to be part of the Hyperloop One Global Project.  Their goal is to connect some of the biggest cities in the country through a series of pods that can travel at incredibly high speeds due to electric propulsion.  A working understanding of what that exactly means is not required.  Just know:  Dallas to Austin in less than half an hour!

If all goes according to plan, we’ll soon see Hyperloop One a reality, and hopefully operational as early as 2021.

Via KVUE

