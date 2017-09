Just because it says it does wash off easily, doesn’t necessarily make it so.

A woman on Twitter, only known as Leah, found out this truth the hard way, after lathering her entire face in bright pink “washable glitter paint.” She tried washing it off. It did not wash off.

See you in court Palmer Paint Products pic.twitter.com/0mxXgGCQcn — leah (@LeleTill) September 13, 2017

Of course, people weren’t too kind to her online regarding her predicament. Some of the responses were pretty hilarious actually!

Is this your dog? pic.twitter.com/K34RiyFSVF — Ryan Camsey ™ (@RyanCamsey) September 14, 2017

