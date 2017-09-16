Hippos Heroically “Save” Wildebeest From Crocodile Attack In Dramatic Video

This is why you need to be friends with a hippo: they’ll stand up for you! Well…kind of in this case.

WARNING: even though there’s no blood, this video is nature at its most violent!

Tokkie and Mervyn Van Wyk were on a trip to Kruger National Park in South Africa when they noticed what’s caught on the dramatic video above.

A crocodile that was trying to wrestle a wildebeest into a water hole got quickly stopped by two hippopotamuses defending their territory (they weren’t technically “saving” the wildebeest). If you want to skip ahead, the hippopotamuses come into the frame around 1:54, and charge the crocodile at 2:20.

Even though the wildebeest put up a good fight (that the hippopotamuses finished!), chances are the injured animal won’t last the night: it will most likely be taken down by a terrestrial predator like a lion or hyena.

It’s the circle of life…

