Mario Lopez Was Assaulted At A Las Vegas Spa

According to PerezHilton.com, TV host, Mario Lopez was assaulted at a local Las Vegas spa.

It happened at the Planet Hollywood Spa where he accidentally bumped into a guy in which Lopez quickly said “excuse me”. Though the troublemaker responded “you got a problem?”.

So the troublemaker was close of making any physical contact with Lopez, but fortunately enough, an employee stood in between them.

A little later, Lopez left his phone close to his locker, where the troublemaker grabbed his phone and threw the phone, breaking it. Security and even local police were called and the spa banned him for life.

Lopez did not want to press charges or throwing him in jail.

To read the complete article, click here.

-Marco A. Salinas