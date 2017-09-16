There’s A High School That Lets Seniors Dress In Costume For Their ID Pictures

By Mike Hatch
You’re going to wish you lived Farmington Hills, Michigan.

They have what’s probably the coolest high school ever.  North Farmington High School has a tradition: if you’re a senior, you get to take your ID photo in whatever pop culture costume you want.

Check out the genius student IDs below.

Source: Twitter

