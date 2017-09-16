There’s A High School That Lets Seniors Dress In Costume For Their ID Pictures

You’re going to wish you lived Farmington Hills, Michigan.

They have what’s probably the coolest high school ever. North Farmington High School has a tradition: if you’re a senior, you get to take your ID photo in whatever pop culture costume you want.

Check out the genius student IDs below.

My teacher asked why I didn't have my homework, I told her swiper finessed it #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/EiCT76Nd1p — Natalie George (@nataliegeorge21) September 14, 2017

You're saying it wrong. It's wing-GAR-dium levi-o-SA, make the gar nice and long. #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/ZA6VDRkwMc — Mara (@margordss) September 14, 2017

If I become a model I won't have to work, study or think ever again! #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/B12dSG7WXv — Elisa Bills (@elisabills) September 14, 2017

"Ah man that's embarrassing. I meant to braid those" -Miley Stuart #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/wvzzaOxTDn — Gabby Sgambati (@gabby_sgambati) September 14, 2017

This hashtag is gold 😂RT @Noiz___: "When you think of trash, think of Akeem!" #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/ZnTE4irLXE — A R (@_CoolStoryAlex) September 15, 2017

This genius RT @Goldberg_Zach23: Mom get out of my room Im experimenting #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/WrfTdsuVQb — G™ (@_imGREG) September 15, 2017

They told me I couldn't do blood and gore so I said "Oh, you got it, dude." #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/rkKiZ2RBnB — Haley Matul (@HaleyMatul) September 14, 2017

All you need is Faith and Trust and a little bit of Pixie Dust✨ #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/iEsp0SUHIf — Tess (@MoranTessa) September 14, 2017

Timmy is an average kid, that no one understands. #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/3TaYjQ3ymK — Ben Goguen (@bengoguen55) September 14, 2017

Santie Claus, why? Why are you taking our Christmas tree? #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/pRciiREDIW — Aubrey East (@aaubreyeeast) September 14, 2017

Just in case you were wondering. Yes, I am judging you. #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/UIlcmW4yhZ — Lauren Bussell (@laurbussell) September 14, 2017

I don't want to be a laundress. I want to be Famous. #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/ZNYh9Q8rZB — Morgan (@Morgan_S_B_22) September 14, 2017

no regrets, not even a single letter #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/cQVrV5I13L — Lynn Lerner (@lynn_lerner) September 14, 2017

#NFID18 This may be First Sunday but I'm waiting on that last school day. pic.twitter.com/uDMEkuKvZX — K (@Roland_Renae) September 14, 2017

"The beauty of a woman is not in the clothes she wears, the figure that she carries or the way she combs her hair." -Audrey Hepburn #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/WewsxWzkMX — Katie Cutcher (@katie_cutch) September 14, 2017

Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street? #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/7k0UPG5FHm — Lorynn Z (@lorynnz) September 14, 2017

"Go on an all-night mission with *you*? Sorry, but Numbuh 5 is gonna be busy NOT doing that. #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/Y0kvnU9aH8 — Nihita (@itsniaaaa__) September 14, 2017

There's a snake in my boot🐍👢 pic.twitter.com/Ioge8UNAcJ — Jake (@jake_selinsky) September 14, 2017

⚡️🔮don't chase the quaffle if you see the snitch🔮⚡️ #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/MtU3FEHRvX — Nick (@nvckmvrphy) September 14, 2017

"I'm just a decent man who exports flowers" #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/2i6e3oskBo — Joseph Jamil (@Joseph_J4) September 14, 2017

They always said I looked like a troll…#NFID18 pic.twitter.com/JZEmgDg7DW — sam kish 🌸 (@kishmantha) September 14, 2017

Source: Twitter

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram: or just check out my blog here!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.